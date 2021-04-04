Dagmar Castle still visible but fading

The Dagmar Castle is one of the ancient historical spots in the Wilayat of Qurayat. It is dated back to pre-Islamic times. Historical research indicates that the castle was restored during the reign of Sultan Taimour bin Faisal in 1914 AD. The castle was used for military purposes, and entry to it is was possible by ascending to the top of the rocky hill on which it is located.

The castle still retains its beautiful architectural features. The castle can be viewed remotely from the main road. It is a testament to the Omani history full of challenges and humanitarian achievements.

“It is disheartening to see the castle in its current dilapidated condition. The historic edifice is gradually falling into ruins. We spoke with the competent authorities in this regard, but to no avail,” locals lamented. Dagmar village is famous for the production of natural salt, cultivation of vegetables and fruits and fishing are the major sources for the locals. It is also worth mentioning that Dagmar was also known in the past for copper, and the villagers are proficient in manufacturing traditional boats.

