Czech Republic eyes stronger ties with Oman

The Czech republic sees Oman as a strong partner and is looking forward to working in various areas such as trade and commerce, mining, industry, oil and gas, and other related areas.

With this goal in mind, a trade delegation led by Eduard Muricky, Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship, is on a three-day tour of the Sultanate of Oman hosted by the Oman-Czech Society and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI).

“We are looking forward to work with the Sultanate in various areas such as trade, commerce, investments, and tourism”, Eduard Muricky told the Observer.

The members of the trade delegation include representatives of various sectors such as technology, textiles, drones, industrial pipe manufacturers, defence, pumping, oil and gas, besides nuclear energy and petrochemicals, ceramics and tile industry and interior design.

Oman-Czech bilateral trade relations are on a relatively steady mode and in 2019, Oman imported goods worth $57m ($60m in 2018) while exports were $19m ($20 million in 2018). Oman exports fishes, cables, spare parts and plastics to the Czech Republic while its imports are cars, transmission equipment, oil and gas equipment, among others.

“Oman is a country which is suitable for both backpackers and leisure tourism seekers”, said Juraj Koudelka, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Riyadh.

“Oman has all that takes it to be the ideal choice of every Czech tourist as seas and the landscape have a special appeal to them which is against the topography of their own country. Czech is known for experts in physiotherapy, spa, and medical expertise.”

Czech representatives also had meetings with prominent Oman business fraternity at various levels in three different days. Meetings are arranged with Dr Elias, Mining expert at the Oman Geological Society; Nabil al Wahaibi, Expert of nanotechnology from the Sultan Qaboos University, Dr Mohammed al Abri, representatives of Haya Water, representatives of Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, and be’ah environment Company. Meetings with Public Authority for Mining and Mineral Development Oman are also lined up in the three days of their tour in Oman.

