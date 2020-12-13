Czech govt bans coffee-to-go due to pandemic

Caffeine lovers in the Czech Republic could be facing a dry spell after their government introduced a ban on coffee-to-go in a bid to curb the coronavirus pandemic. The move prompted Czechs to voice their displeasure in the online comment sections of news websites.

“This is pure mockery,” wrote one Internet user. “I don’t have time to sit in the cafe in the morning before work,” complained another. Others responded with sarcasm, with one comment reading, “This will definitely save us from the pandemic.”

The Czech government approved the new resolution on Thursday, but due to unclear wording, some thought the ban was just an error.

Related