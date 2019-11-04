Local Main 

Cyclone Maha: South Sharqiyah, Al Wusta to get rains

Muscat: Oman Meteorology has predicted rainfall in areas around the coasts of Al Wusta and South Sharqiyah from Wednesday.

Seas are expected to be rough over the Arabian sea (three to four meters) and Sea of Oman (two to three meters) concurrently with high tide between 3 and 5 pm today and tomorrow, which will cause inundation over low-level coastal areas.

In its latest update, Oman Met said that Maha has intensified to category two cyclone with a surface wind speed of 85-95 knots around the center.

It is 730 km away from the nearest point of the Sultanate coast (Ras Madrakah) and continues to move west/northwest.

An official at Oman Meteorology told the Observer that the trough expected from the ‘Iran side is unlikely to impact Oman and instead it is helping to push Maha towards India.’

