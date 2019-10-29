Cyclone Kyarr to bring rains in Muscat

Muscat: Oman Metrology has predicted that the governorates of North Sharqiyah, Muscat and Al Dakhiliya expected to receive varying levels of rainfall in the coming hours.

At the same time, Cyclone Kyarr, which has been downgraded to category 2, is 490 km away from the nearest Oman coasts and is seemingly moving in the westward direction.

The nearest convective clouds bands are 217 km from the coast.

Meanwhile, High tidal waves hit the coastal areas of Oman from Suhar to Dhofar as a result of the indirect impact from Cyclone Kyarr.

The Royal Oman Police has closed the Muttrah seaside road for traffic due to rising water levels. Road users have been urged to use the alternative Al Bustan-Wadi Kabeer road.

Despite rising water levels, the road was opened for traffic on Wednesday.

As a precautionary measure, electricity has been disconnected from parts of the Sawadi area in Barka as a result of the rising seawater levels.

The National Committee for Civil Defence (NCCD) has issued high tide alert along the sultanate coastal areas, starting from 9 am.

The Civil Defence and municipal authorities urged people to stay away from waterfronts and seasides following warnings of a combination of high tide between 9 and 11 pm on Tuesday and storm surge from Kyarr along coastal areas of Sea of Oman 3 to 5 metres and Arabian Sea — six to eight metres — which could cause inundation in the low-lying coastal areas. With the coasts of north Oman likely to be hit, Suhar Municipality announced the temporary closure of the coastal road between Al Shizaw and Khor al Siyabi due to damage caused by tidal waves. The stretch was closed in coordination with the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

Precautionary Measure

The electricity supply to Jubilee Park in Suhar was suspended as a precautionary measure with reports of high waves making the seawater to enter inland. According to an official at Oman Meteorology, “Effects of Kyarr started on Monday and will continue for several days. Most of the effects will be indirect, which will lead to sporadic rainfall in many places, including Dhofar.”