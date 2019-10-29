Cyclone Kyarr to bring heavy rains

MUSCAT, OCT 29 – High tidal waves hit the coastal areas of Oman from Suhar to Dhofar as a result of the indirect impact from Cyclone Kyarr. The numerical models forecasts and weather maps indicate that Cyclone Kyarr is likely to pass more than 200 km along the coasts of the governorates of South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta and Dhofar, resulting in high sea waves, varying rainfall and active winds. Oman Meteorology has predicted rough sea conditions with a maximum wave height of 4 to 6 metres for the next two days.

The Civil Defence and municipal authorities urged people to stay away from waterfronts and sea sides following warnings of a combination of high tide between 9 and 11 pm on Tuesday and storm surge from Kyarr along coastal areas of Sea of Oman 3 to 5 metres and Arabian Sea — six to eight metres — which could cause inundation in the low-lying coastal areas. With the coasts of north Oman likely to be hit, Suhar Municipality announced temporary closure of the coastal road between Al Shizaw and Khor al Siyabi due to damage caused by tidal waves. The stretch was closed in coordination with the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

Precautionary Measure

The electricity supply to Jubilee Park in Suhar was suspended as a precautionary measure with reports of high waves making the seawater to enter inland. According to an official at Oman Meteorology, “Effects of Kyarr started on Monday and will continue for several days. Most of the effects will be indirect, which will lead to sporadic rainfall in many places, including Dhofar.”