Cyclone Kyarr: Rough sea, heavy rains expected

Muscat: Oman Meteorology on Tuesday said the indirect impact from cyclone Kyarr to be felt across the coastal belt of Sultanate.

The weather office said sea conditions likely to be rough with waves as high as 5 meters in some parts of the coastlines. Authorities urged citizens to move from low-lying areas close to the sea and fishermen not to venture into the waters. Heavy wind along with moderate to heavy rains have been reported from the governorates of South Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, Dhofar governorates and other coastal areas of the Sea of ​​Oman.

Meanwhile, the cyclone has weakened further and has been downgraded to category 3.

Met also warned of poor visibility due to active winds (25 to 40 knots), which will lead to rising dust in the desert and open areas.

The tropical cyclone center is about 600 km away from the nearest point of the Sultanate’s coast (Ras Madrakah), with the nearest rain clouds 360km away.

The height of sea waves on the coasts of the Arabian Sea will be between 6 and 8 km, while around the Sea of ​​Oman 3.35 km.

Meteorology said the cyclone unlikely to make landfall in Oman.

The Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) called on citizens and residents living near the coastal areas and low-lying places, fishermen and seafarers to exercise caution due to the high tidal waves.