Cyclone Kyarr: No direct impact in Oman for next 4 days

MUSCAT: Tropical storm Kyarr, which has formed over the Arabian Sea close to Indian shore, is likely to intensify to category 2 cyclone, the Oman Meteorological Department said in its weather bulletin on Saturday.

The tropical storm is about 350 kilometers away from the Indian coast and around 1,350 kilometers away from the closest point of Oman’s coast. The storm is having a wind speed of 65-70 knots around the centre.

“Latest numerical weather prediction indicates westerly to northwesterly movement towards central Arabian Sea with a probabilty of further intensification into a tropical cyclone (category-2) within the coming 24-hours,” Met office said.

Met office clarified that the Sultanate is unlikely to face any direct impact of the cyclone at least for the next four days.

Weather office added that sea conditions along the coasts of South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, and Dhofarwill be moderate to rough and urged fishermen to exercise caution.