Main 

Cyclone Kyarr indirect impact felt in Jaalan

Oman Observer

Muscat: The coastal strip overlooking the Arabian Sea in the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali experienced indirect impact of Cyclone Kyarr on Monday.

Sea waves rose up to five metres resulting in the sea water submerge the land and approaching the residential areas along the coastal line in the Niyabat of Al Ashkhara.

Fishermen were quick to move their fishing boats to safety.

The Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali was affected by strong north-easterly winds and dust storms.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4520 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

December 24th each year to be proclaimed as GCC Statistics Day

Oman Observer Comments Off on December 24th each year to be proclaimed as GCC Statistics Day

Omantel wins bid for 12.1% stake in Zain

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omantel wins bid for 12.1% stake in Zain

First elderly forum held in Nizwa

Amal Al Riyami Comments Off on First elderly forum held in Nizwa