Cyclone Kyarr indirect impact felt in Jaalan

Muscat: The coastal strip overlooking the Arabian Sea in the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali experienced indirect impact of Cyclone Kyarr on Monday.

Sea waves rose up to five metres resulting in the sea water submerge the land and approaching the residential areas along the coastal line in the Niyabat of Al Ashkhara.

Fishermen were quick to move their fishing boats to safety.

The Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali was affected by strong north-easterly winds and dust storms.