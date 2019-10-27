Muscat: Sultanate is likely to experience indirect effects of the tropical cyclone Kyarr, which has intensified further to category 4 cyclone, the Oman Meteorological Department said in its weather bulletin on Sunday.

“Indirect effects of the cyclone are likely to start today with rising sea waves along the coastline of the Sultanate overlooking the Arabian Sea reaching a height of 3 to 5 meters with the possibility of sporadic clouds (high and medium) from Monday evening,” Met statement read.

However, the weather office said the cyclone is moving west / northwest to the center of the Arabian Sea and is currently 1010 km from the nearest point of the coast of the Sultanate (Ras Madrakah) with no possible direct effects on the Sultanate in the next 3 days.