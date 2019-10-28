Cyclone Kyarr expected to weaken: Met

Muscat: The met office on Monday said cyclone Kyarr, which is still category-4, is 760 km far from the nearest point of Oman’s coast and likely to get downgraded and unlikely to make landfall in Oman.

The wind speed around the centre is 115-125 knots and the nearest convective cloud bands are at 640km away from the coast.

The weather office said the cyclone is moving west / northwest to the Oman’s coasts in the next 48 hours.

The cyclone is expected to weaken gradually with a possibility to track southwest along coastal areas of Sharqiyah South,Al Wusta and Dhofar. The cyclone’s centre will be 200km away from Ras Madrakah when it approaches.