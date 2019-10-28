Muscat: The met office on Monday said cyclone Kyarr, which is still category-4, is 760 km far from the nearest point of Oman’s coast.

The wind speed around the centre is 115-125 knots and the nearest convective cloud bands are at 640km away from the coast.

The weather office said the cyclone is moving west / northwest to the Oman’s coasts in the next 48 hours.

The cyclone is expected to downgrade gradually with possibility to track southwest along coastal areas of Sharqiyah South,Al Wusta and Dhofar. The cyclone’s centre will be 200km away from Ras Madrakah when it approaches.