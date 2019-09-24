Cyclone Hikka: Schools closed for three days in South Sharqiyah, Al Wusta

Muscat: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has issued a statement on the suspension of studies in the schools of the South Sharqiyah and Al Wusta governorates.



The ministry said that due to likely direct impact of the Cyclone Hikka on South Sharqiyah and Al Wusta governorates and after coordination with the National Committee for Civil Defense (NCCD), it was decided to suspend the study in all government and private schools from between September 24 and 29.

MOE will continue to follow the tropical situation in coordination with the concerned authorities

