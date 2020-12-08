Cyberpunk 2077 prepares for global debut

WARSAW: The developer of Cyberpunk 2077, the much-delayed video game that is reported to be one of the most expensive ever made, has promised a “new quality” in experience for users when it finally launches worldwide on Thursday.

With a global publicity campaign in full swing, Marcin Iwinski, director and co-founder of CD Projekt RED, spoke from a Warsaw studio decorated like a scene from the dystopian game.

He brushed off criticism over the delays and said: “This time it’s happening”.

“We are an innovative company and it is not in our DNA to take shortcuts,” said the Polish developer, whose last game “The Witcher” became a global blockbuster.

With Cyberpunk 2077, he said he wants to draw gamers into an “immense” online world. The English version contains 450 hours of dialogue voiced by 125 actors.

The main character in the game is gun-toting, leather-clad “V”, who features in the yellow advertising posters in a marketing campaign spanning 55 countries including New York’s Times Square.

The publicity is comparable “to that of a good film,” said Iwinski, who declined to disclose the cost which media reports put in the tens of millions of euros.

The total budget for the game is estimated at 1.2 billion zloty ($328 million), according to analysts at Polish bank BOS, which would make Cyberpunk 2077 one of the most expensive video games ever made.

CD Projekt RED’s hugely successful “The Witcher: Wild Hunt” was a sombre fantasy whose monster-slaying hero endowed with superhuman powers was a product of the imagination of Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski.

It was launched in 2015 and is still much loved by gamers for its storyline, dialogue, graphics and humour, as well as the openness of its world.

Instead of simply producing a new version of The Witcher, CD Projekt RED decided to launch itself into the punk fantasy world of Cyberpunk — the popular pen-and-paper role-playing game written by Mike Pondsmith.

Iwinski said he wanted to bring “a new quality” into the video game work “in terms of immersing the player in the story, the interaction with other characters, the dialogue and the movement” in Night City — a conflict-ridden American megacity.

Adam Lach, a Polish photographer and avid gamer, said Cyberpunk 2077 was “something exceptional in popular culture”.

The game raises “questions about our outlook on the world, where we are headed, while other games are just entertainment,” Lach said. — AFP

