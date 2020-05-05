Local Main 

Customs offices closed at Wajajah border post

Muscat: The Directorate General of Customs (Oman Customs) has decided to close the customs clearance offices in Al Wajajah border post from May 6.

Oman Customs said that this closure comes upon the recommendation of the Ministry of Health to limit the spread of the coronavirus and a commitment to the decisions issued by the Supreme Committee on Covid-19.

Oman Customs called on importers, exporters, and clearing agents to benefit from the Bayan online single window/one-stop services.

 

