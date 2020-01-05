Customers urged to renew their PO Boxes

MUSCAT, JAN 5 – Under the theme ‘More than Just a Box’, Oman Post, a member of the Asyad Group, is urging PO Box users to renew their subscriptions by January 31, 2020. With fees amounting to RO 20 for individuals and RO 60 for corporates, subscribers can renew at any of Oman Post’s 83 branches across the Sultanate, or online via https:// poboxes.omanpost.om

Offering a private postal address from which to receive incoming correspondence and purchases via e-shopping, Oman Post’s PO Boxes ensure the reliable and timely arrival of materials, available for collection 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Our PO Boxes have been serving individuals and businesses in Oman for years now, and even with the increasing significance of digital services, they continue to be in high demand,” Majid al Mamari, Supervisor of Post Boxes Unit at Oman Post, commented.

Home to all kinds of correspondence, from letters and packages, magazines to bills, PO Boxes still offer that sense of anticipation and thrill to receive whatever a person needs, while also providing a permanent address for users.

“We are asking customers to renew their subscriptions as soon as possible so that they continue to get maximum value of our services,” Al Mamari said.

As part of its strategy to deliver excellence to its customers across the Sultanate, Oman Post added 4,100 PO Boxes in 2019 alone, and is planning to open new outlets in commercial centres and industrial areas in the coming period. This includes 200 additional boxes to be added to Mall of Muscat by the end of this month.

Running its annual awareness campaign, Oman Post is reminding users of the importance of timely renewals to avoid penalty fees or losing their postal box permanently. Besides, Oman Post also offers a full suite of services for individual and corporate customers across the Sultanate.

Ranging from regular, registered and express mail to parcel shipping, it also offers business-focused services, as well as e-services like ePost and Matjar.

