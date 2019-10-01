Customers hail Meethaq contactless cards for enhancing convenience

MUSCAT: The new contactless debit and credit cards issued by Meethaq, the pioneer of Islamic banking in Oman from Bank Muscat, has evoked an excellent response from customers. In particular, customers have hailed the ease and speed of transactions while using the new card for everyday purchases and payments.

The new ‘Just Tap’ contactless cards allow customers to complete their low-value point-of-sale (POS) transactions with a simple tap (or even waving the card within 4cm) of the POS terminal without the need to enter their personal identification number (PIN) for transactions up to RO 20. Customers will be able to conduct multiple transactions totaling up to RO60 every day using the ‘Just Tap’ feature.

A maximum of 10 contactless transactions can be done in a single day, after which customers will be prompted to enter their PIN to transact further.

The new contactless cards can be used at all POS terminals which have the contactless feature enabled. While new customers will immediately receive the contactless card, all existing cardholders can continue using their current CHIP and PIN cards. All existing customers will be automatically migrated to the new contactless card at the time of renewal of their existing cards.

Meethaq ‘Just Tap’ cards can be used at all contactless POS terminals across the Sultanate. To use the ‘Just Tap’ feature, customers can check to identify a POS terminal with the ‘Just Tap’ sign. The customer then needs to tap the contactless card on the POS terminal, following which the transaction will be automatically processed.

Related