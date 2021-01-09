Current spell of cold wave in Oman to end tomorrow

(Photo as received/twitter)

Even as the current spell of the cold wave is expected to end by tomorrow, Saiq in Dakhiliyah reported sub-zero temperatures (-0.9) on Friday.

An official at Oman Meteorology said, “This spell of the cold wave will end tomorrow and the temperatures are expected to increase 5 degrees in the plains and two to three degrees in the mountains.”

The sudden drop in temperature led people to venture out in thick winter clothes.

Another spell of a cold wave is expected by the next weekend, but a clear picture will emerge only in the coming days.

Freezing water in wadis and at homes were reported from several places in Jebel Akdhar.

Temperatures in Muscat were said to be between 20 degrees (maximum) and 12 degrees Celsius (minimum) on Friday.

Places such as Yankul (3.8) and Bidiyah (5.5) figured among places with low temperatures on Friday.

The neighbouring countries of UAE and Saudi Arabia also witnessed a remarkable drop in mercury levels.