Curbs in Seoul tightened as virus cases hit 9-month high

SEOUL: South Korea will impose heightened social distancing rules for the capital Seoul and surrounding areas, health officials said on Sunday, as authorities struggle to contain the nation’s largest wave of coronavirus infection in nine months.

The decision comes after the government implemented unprecedented measures on Saturday in a country that had seen initial success through aggressive contact tracing and other steps.

“We are in a very dangerous situation,” health ministry official Park Neung-hoo told a briefing, saying localised clusters have the potential to become a national outbreak.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 631 new cases as of midnight on Saturday — the largest daily tally since a peak in February and early March — bringing the country’s total to 37,546, with 545 deaths.

Nearly a month of triple-digit daily infections has brought the number of active cases in South Korea to a record 7,873, the KDCA said, raising concerns over the dwindling number of hospital beds. “Right now it is exceeding the level that we can control in our hospital system,” Park said.

New beds are being added and for now there are enough to treat patients, but if the trend continues, the country could face a shortage of beds, he said. Many of the recent cases have been centred in Seoul, which on Saturday launched unprecedented curfews, shuttering most establishments at 9 pm (12:00 GMT) for two weeks and cutting back public transportation by 30 per cent in the evenings. — Reuters

Related