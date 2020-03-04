Culture Minister receives Belarusian counterpart

Salim bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Culture and Chairman of National Museum, received Dr Yuri Bondar, Belarus Minister of Culture, in Muscat on Wednesday. Bondar is currently on a four-day visit to the Sultanate as part of the Oman-Belarus Cultural Days programme taking place here from April 4 to May 31. During the meeting, discussion covered topics listed on the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by Oman and Belarus, notably enhancing cooperation in museums and international festivals, and at the Unesco.

It is worth noting that the Sultanate was the Guest of Honour at celebrations in 2019 marking the 80th anniversary of Belarus Fine Arts Museum. Oman Corner at Belarus Public Library was inaugurated, while the library of Oman Centre for language and linguistic culture was supplied with fresh publications. The meeting was attended by Khalid bin Salim al Ghassani, Adviser at the Ministry of Heritage and Culture, Jamal bin Hassan al Mosawi, Director-General of the National Museum and officials at the ministry.