Cultural ties discussed with US delegation

MUSCAT: Abulaziz bin Mohammed al Rowas, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan for Cultural Affairs, received in his office on Thursday a delegation from Crown Center for Middle East Studies — Brandeis University —of the United States of America, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The two sides discussed the distinguished Omani-US cultural relations and the constant cooperation between the two friendly countries in various spheres.

Al Rowas briefed the visiting delegation on the Sultanate’s development policy covering all parts of the Sultanate, as well as the achievements accomplished in all fields. He also highlighted the Sultanate’s role in maintaining regional and international security and peace, in collaboration with the friendly and sisterly countries.

Members of the delegation expressed their admiration over the achievements made in the Sultanate. They also wished the Sultanate further progress and prosperity under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. — ONA

