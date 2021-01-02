Cubans wary as currency reform begins

HAVANA: Cubans awoke on New Year’s Day to a new currency structure under long-awaited economic reforms that come with a double-edged sword of salary increases and price hikes.

The reforms entered into force on the communist island on Friday — dubbed “Day Zero” — just weeks after they were announced by President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

The policy is intended to make the Cuban economy more efficient and easier to understand for foreign investors 62 years after Fidel Castro’s communist revolution.

The plan will see the convertible peso, which is pinned to the dollar and was introduced in 1994 to replace the US currency, phased out over six months.

This will leave only the regular peso, worth about 24 times less.

Inflation will soar as a result, and authorities have warned of a 160-per cent average hike in prices.

Bread and electricity costs will rise, and in an added blow, the government has said it will also curb subsidies on some consumer goods as part of the reforms.

In exchange, the minimum wage will be hiked from Pesos 400 pesos to 2,100 (about $15 to $80.)

Many are concerned higher salaries will not make up for inflation.

“Everyone is worried. The Cuban lives in fear,” said 36-year-old merchant Yusbel Pozo.

“The future is uncertain,” he added. “We don’t know what is going to happen. The electricity (price) is going up, food will follow.” — AFP

