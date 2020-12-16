CSR vital for achieving social aspirations

The fourth edition of the Oman Forum for Partnership and Social Responsibility kicked off on Wednesday under the auspices of Laila bint Ahmed al Najar, Minister of Social Development.

The Forum, organised by Al Roya newspaper in a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Social Development, aimed at boosting corporate social responsibility (CSR) and enhancing its role in light of Oman’s 2040 vision.

In his address Hatim bin Hamad al Taie, General Supervisor of the Forum, said, “The future vision Oman 2040, that has been approved by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, is a dawn of a new era. Our country enters into an important stage. The motto here is ‘national responsibility comes first’ that has an ardent will, and high level of eagerness for everyone.”

Al Taie spoke about the involvement of key partners, including the private sector, in the country’s sustainable development.

“Over the past five decades the private sector has been successful in taking forward the renewed renaissance and emerged as a reliable partner in the country’s efforts to promote sustainable development,” he said.

Shaikh Rahid al Shamsi, Under-secretary of the MoSD, said the main and sub-committees of the Oman Vision 2040 were formed nearly 8 years ago from now. It has a true vision of Oman’s development for two decades.

“The vision represents all sections of the Omani society. It is very close to the country’s economic and social realities, and its objectives are guiding force behind the course of development,” he continued.

Ali Maleullah al Habib al Lawati, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Habib and Partners, gave the keynote speech. He stressed improving the effectiveness of private-sector programmes.

“We urgently need to adopt an integrated national campaign to achieve our goals. The private sector’s corporate social responsibility can work as a catalyst in achieving the development goals of the country,” he said.

He pointed out, “As a concept, the CSR has made great strides the country’s modern renaissance. It has emerged as a specialised field for workers, researchers, developers, and those involved in the process. What has been achieved through CSR in the last fifty years is highly commendable.”

CSR AGREEMENTS SIGNED

The Forum witnessed the signing of three CSR agreements. The first was for the construction of a public walkway in the Wilayat of Ibri, between by Daleel Petroleum Company and the General Directorate of Al Dhahirah Municipality.

The second was for the construction of a training centre for dialysis and its facilities, between Daleel Petroleum and Ibri Hospital, while the third was signed between Petrogas E&P Company and the Association of Early Intervention for the children with Disabilities to provide the Association with modern industrial equipment.