CSEPF Board of Directors meets

Muscat: The Board of Directors of the Civil Service Employees Pension Fund (CSEPF) held on Sunday its third meeting for this year. The meeting was chaired by Dr Mahad bin Said bin Ali Baowain, Minister of Labour, CSEPF Board Chairman.

The meeting reviewed a number of topics, including the approval of CSEPF audited financial statements and its attachments for the period ending on 6/30/2020. It also reviewed the indicators and performance of CSEPF, including cash flows, its investments, and other statistical and financial indicators.

The meeting was briefed on CSEPF ongoing projects, including its new building located in the airport heights and other projects.

The meeting also reviewed a follow up report on the measures taken to implement the decisions and directives of the board at the previous meeting and other decisions and recommendations.

The meeting also discussed a number of other topics related to the fund’s work listed on the agenda, and took the appropriate decisions on their regard. –ONA