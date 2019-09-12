CSEPF Board holds review meeting

MUSCAT: The Civil Service Employees Pension Fund (CSEPF) Board on Thursday held its third meeting of this year under the chairmanship of Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, Deputy Chairman of CSEPF Board.

The meeting reviewed a number of topics, including the approval of the audited financial statements of the fund and its annexes for the period ending June 30. It also reviewed the indicators and performance of the fund, which included cash flows and the position of the fund’s investments.

The meeting also briefed on the status of the fund’s ongoing projects, including its new building at the airport heights, and reviewed the follow-up report on the measures taken to implement the decisions and directives of the Board at the previous meeting. — ONA

