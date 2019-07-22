CSC celebrates graduation of new batch

Muscat: The Command and Staff College (CSC) of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) celebrated on Monday the graduation of the 32nd batch at Bait al Falaj Camp.

The ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications.

The thirty-second batch included a number of officers from the Ministry of Defense, SAF, the Royal Guard of Oman, other military and security forces, a number of officers from the GCC, some Arab and friendly countries.

The study included three basic semesters. The curriculum also included tactical exercises and lectures delivered by a number of senior officials, including undersecretaries, ambassadors and some experienced personalities from the brotherly and friendly countries.

The course was concluded with the implementation of “Al Hazim” exercise, which is the summary of the exercises of the batch.

The event was attended by the Inspector General of Police and Customs, Head of the Internal Security Service, Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense, SAF Chief of Staff, a number of commanders of SAF Corps and other military and security forces, a number of ambassadors of brotherly and friendly countries accredited to the Sultanate, military attachés in the embassies of the brotherly and friendly countries in Muscat, and a number of SAF senior officers. –ONA