CSC celebrates graduation of 33rd batch

Muscat: The Command and Staff College (CSC) of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) on Monday celebrated the graduation of the 33rd batch under the auspices of Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF).

The celebration was held at the CSC premises in Muaskar Bait Al Falaj under strict precautionary and preventive measures to ensure the safety of everyone. It began with a speech delivered by Commodore Abdullah bin Ali al Sulaimi, Commandant of CSC.

Al Sulaimi pointed to the importance of the CSC in supporting supplying the military and security institutions with highly qualified officers, affirming the honourable level the CSC has reached and the development and modernization it has seen on the academic and administrative aspects, thereby keeping pace with technological and technical requirements of present-day world in line with the college’s plans aimed to achieve comprehensive quality.

Remarking on the measures taken by the CSC in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the commandant of the CSC said that the third term of this course witnessed a unique event with the Sultanate and the whole world battling the Covid-19 pandemic. This has prompted the CSC to take every precautionary and preventive measure to ensure the safety of its affiliates.

In this context, the CSC has introduced visual learning which facilitated communication between the teachers and the students through electronic screens to maintain physical distancing in implementation of the decisions taken by the Supreme Committee for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

