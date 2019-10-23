Main 

Cruise ship visits Salalah port

Oman Observer

Salalah: The Italian cruise ship “AIDAvita” visited Salalah Port today with “1181” passengers on its board from different nationalities as part of its tour program to several ports around the world.

The ship’s passengers toured the most important archeological and historical landmarks in the Governorate of Dhofar, such as the Frankincense Land Museum, Al Baleed Archaeological Park, Frankincense trees sites in Sumahram Archeological Park and Taqah Castle, besides visiting beaches and traditional markets.

