Cruise lines announce enhanced precautionary measures
Muscat: Several cruise lines have announced cancellations and enhanced precautionary measures as part of guidelines introduced by the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), according to several local US media, Newsweek and US Today.
Companies such as Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Celebrity Cruises and Crystal Cruises have announced changes to their itineraries for March and April.
The new CLIA measures include banning anyone who has traveled from, visited or transited via airports in South Korea, Iran, China, including Hong Kong and Macau, and any municipality in Italy subject to lockdown (quarantine) measures by the Italian Government, within 14 days prior to embarkation, from boarding.
US passengers booked on Asia cruises departing before March 23 who want to rebook for a later date and do so without a fee.
Royal Caribbean announced new temporary safety precautions, which will be in place for 30 days, to comply with guidance from CDC, WHO and other public health authorities around the world.
Mandatory specialized health screenings will be also be conducted on all guests who have traveled from, to or through Japan, Singapore, and Thailand in the past 15 days.
Passengers on these two March cruises will receive an onboard credit equal to the rate of one cruise day.
Any shore excursions in Singapore and Phuket booked via Celebrity Cruises will also be refunded.