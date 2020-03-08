Cruise lines announce enhanced precautionary measures

Muscat: Several cruise lines have announced cancellations and enhanced precautionary measures as part of guidelines introduced by the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), according to several local US media, Newsweek and US Today.

Companies such as Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Celebrity Cruises and Crystal Cruises have announced changes to their itineraries for March and April.

The new CLIA measures include banning anyone who has traveled from, visited or transited via airports in South Korea, Iran, China, including Hong Kong and Macau, and any municipality in Italy subject to lockdown (quarantine) measures by the Italian Government, within 14 days prior to embarkation, from boarding.

It also requires denying boarding to any traveler who, within 14 days prior to embarkation, have had contact with, or helped care for, anyone suspected or diagnosed as having COVID-19, or who are currently subject to health monitoring for possible exposure to COVID-19,” CLIA said. Cruise lines are also required to conduct pre-boarding screening necessary to effectuate these prevention measures. Enhanced screening and initial medical support are to be provided, as needed, to any persons exhibiting symptoms of suspected COVID-19.

US passengers booked on Asia cruises departing before March 23 who want to rebook for a later date and do so without a fee.

Royal Caribbean announced new temporary safety precautions, which will be in place for 30 days, to comply with guidance from CDC, WHO and other public health authorities around the world.

The company will also deny boarding to anyone who reports feeling unwell or demonstrates any flu-like symptoms.

Mandatory specialized health screenings will be also be conducted on all guests who have traveled from, to or through Japan, Singapore, and Thailand in the past 15 days.

Celebrity Constellation cruise ship will be traveling from Dubai and skip Phuket in Thailand, staying at sea for that day instead. The ship’s March 17 sailing will now embark in Dubai instead of Singapore, while also replacing its Phuket stop with a day at sea, with extended port times in Cochin, Goa, and Mumbai in India.

Passengers on these two March cruises will receive an onboard credit equal to the rate of one cruise day.

Any shore excursions in Singapore and Phuket booked via Celebrity Cruises will also be refunded.