MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for November delivery reached $63.69. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil declined 33 cents from the price of Monday, which was $64.02. The average price of Oman oil for October delivery stood at $59.68, thus $4.20 per barrel lower than September delivery. Meanwhile, US crude fell 1.76 per cent to $57.61 per barrel and Brent was last at $62.47, down 1.98 per cent on the day.

