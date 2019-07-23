Crude prices at $62.90 a barrel

MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for September delivery reached $62.90. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil declined 84 cents from the price of Monday, which was $63.74. The average price of Oman oil for August delivery has stabilised at $61.72, thus $8.27 per barrel lower than July delivery. Brent crude fell 5 cents to $63.21 a barrel by 13:34 GMT on Tuesday, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 16 cents at $56.38.

Related