Head stories 

Crude prices at $62.90 a barrel

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for September delivery reached $62.90. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil declined 84 cents from the price of Monday, which was $63.74. The average price of Oman oil for August delivery has stabilised at $61.72, thus $8.27 per barrel lower than July delivery. Brent crude fell 5 cents to $63.21 a barrel by 13:34 GMT on Tuesday, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 16 cents at $56.38.

You May Also Like

PDO Omanises its entire hoist fleet

Oman Observer Comments Off on PDO Omanises its entire hoist fleet

Sand storm triggers multiple collisions

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Sand storm triggers multiple collisions

His Majesty dissolves Majlis Ash’shura

Oman Observer Comments Off on His Majesty dissolves Majlis Ash’shura