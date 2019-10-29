Crude prices at $61.11 a barrel

Muscat: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for December delivery reached $61.11. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil declined 93 cents from the price of last Friday, which was $62.04. The average price of Oman oil for November delivery has stabilised at $61.81, thus $2.13 per barrel higher than October delivery. Oil prices were pressured by signs of rising US crude stock piles. Brent crude futures slipped 70 cents to $60.90 a barrel, while US crude lost one dollar to $54.77.

