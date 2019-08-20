Head stories 

Crude prices at $60 a barrel

MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for October delivery reached $59.93. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil rose 78 cents from the price of Monday, which was $59.15. The average price of Oman oil for September delivery has stabilised at $63.78, thus $2.15 per barrel higher than August delivery. In energy markets, oil prices initially extended Monday’s rally on broader market optimism before the gains fizzled. Brent crude was last down marginally at $59.67 a barrel. US crude also fell a touch to $56.11 a barrel.

