Crude prices at $60.37 a barrel

MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for December delivery reached $60.37. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil declined 53 cents from the price of Monday, which was $60.90. The average price of Oman oil for November delivery has stabilised at $61.81, thus $2.13 per barrel higher than October delivery. Meanwhile, concerns over the health of the global economy weighed heavily on oil prices, with US crude and Brent crude both falling around 0.6 per cent to $53.18 and $59.04 per barrel respectively.

