Head stories 

Crude prices at $59.38 a barrel

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for October delivery reached $59.38. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil rose 47 cents from the price of Tuesday, which was $58.91. The average price of Oman oil for August delivery stood at $61.72, thus $8.27 per barrel lower than July delivery. Meanwhile, US crude rose 0.95 per cent to $55.45 a barrel, supported by a drawdown in US crude inventories. Spot gold fell 0.42 per cent to $1,535.89 per ounce, pulling back from a six-year high.

You May Also Like

The ‘smart’ route to isolation, anxiety…

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on The ‘smart’ route to isolation, anxiety…

French supermarket siege: 3 dead

Oman Observer Comments Off on French supermarket siege: 3 dead

Ten climate-linked disasters cost $85 bn

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ten climate-linked disasters cost $85 bn