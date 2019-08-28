Crude prices at $59.38 a barrel

MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for October delivery reached $59.38. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil rose 47 cents from the price of Tuesday, which was $58.91. The average price of Oman oil for August delivery stood at $61.72, thus $8.27 per barrel lower than July delivery. Meanwhile, US crude rose 0.95 per cent to $55.45 a barrel, supported by a drawdown in US crude inventories. Spot gold fell 0.42 per cent to $1,535.89 per ounce, pulling back from a six-year high.

