Crude prices at $58.91 a barrel

MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for October delivery reached $58.91. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil declined 48 cents from the price of Monday, which was $59.39. The average price of Oman oil for September delivery has stabilised at $63.87, thus $2.15 per barrel higher than August delivery. Meanwhile, world oil prices rose. Brent crude futures were up 1.14 per cent at $59.38 per barrel after losing 1 per cent the previous day. US crude rose 1.32 per cent to $54.35 per barrel.

