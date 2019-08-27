Head stories 

Crude prices at $58.91 a barrel

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for October delivery reached $58.91. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil declined 48 cents from the price of Monday, which was $59.39. The average price of Oman oil for September delivery has stabilised at $63.87, thus $2.15 per barrel higher than August delivery. Meanwhile, world oil prices rose. Brent crude futures were up 1.14 per cent at $59.38 per barrel after losing 1 per cent the previous day. US crude rose 1.32 per cent to $54.35 per barrel.

You May Also Like

30 illegal workers arrested per day on an average

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on 30 illegal workers arrested per day on an average

Italy bridge collapse impossible to predict as death toll hits 35

Oman Observer Comments Off on Italy bridge collapse impossible to predict as death toll hits 35

The ‘dropout’ impact

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on The ‘dropout’ impact