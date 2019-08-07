Crude prices at $58.74 a barrel

MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for October delivery reached $58.74. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil on Wednesday declined 89 cents from the price of Tuesday, which was $59.63. The average price of Oman oil for August delivery has stabilised at $61.72, thus $8.27 per barrel lower than July delivery. International benchmark Brent crude futures were at $58.65 a barrel. The price of gold rose above $1,500 per ounce, as investors sought shelter from the fallout of a raging US-China trade war.

