Crude prices at $54.73 a barrel

MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for April delivery reached $54.73. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil rose 17 cents from the price of Wednesday, which was $54.56. The average price of Oman oil for February delivery has stabilised at $65.49, thus $2.68 per barrel higher than January delivery. Rallying oil prices stalled, with Brent crude down at $55.38 per barrel, 15 per cent below where it was before the coronavirus outbreak.

Related