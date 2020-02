MUSCAT: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said that Oman oil price for April delivery reached $53.22. The DME statement said that the price of Oman oil declined 23 cents from the price of Monday, which was $53.45. The average price of Oman oil for February delivery has stabilised at $65.49, thus $2.68 per barrel higher than January delivery. Meanwhile, Brent crude futures gained 90 cents to $54.15 a barrel. US crude rose 85 cents to $50.41.

