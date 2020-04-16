Oman reports 109 new Covid-19 cases, crosses 1,000-mark

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Oman has announced 109 new cases of Covid 19 on Thursday, bringing the total number to 1, 019, including four deaths.

Of these twelve (12) cases are Omanis, and ninety-seven (97) cases are expatriates.

With this, the number of cases crosses the 1,000-mark in the Sultanate.

The number of recovered cases is 176, an increase of 45 from the figures on Wednesday.

The fourth Covid-19 death was reported on Sunday, a 37-year- year-old expatriate.

On April 10, the third death was reported in Oman – first from the expatriate community – is also from the capital.

The commercial market area adjoining the hospital in the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali in South al Sharqiyah has been locked down as of 4 am on Thursday until further notice.