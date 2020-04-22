Local 

Critically ill citizens flown to Muscat

Oman Observer

Muscat: A Royal Air Force of Oman Rafo aircraft on Wednesday carried out medical evacuation for a number of citizens suffering from chronic diseases from Dhofar Governorate.

The patients, in need for special medical treatment and advanced medical examination, were transported to the Royal Hospital and the Sultan Qaboos University Hospital in Muscat from the Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah.

Also, a Rafo plane transported a citizen suffering from a heart disease to Khasab Hospital from Daba Hospital to receive medical care.

The operations come within the context of the humanitarian services rendered by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the ministry of defence to citizens and residents across the Sultanate. — ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 6023 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

SQU team wins robot championship

Oman Observer Comments Off on SQU team wins robot championship

Ras Al Jinz Turtle Reserve gets good response

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ras Al Jinz Turtle Reserve gets good response

Muscat-Bandar Abbas flights from August 7

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Muscat-Bandar Abbas flights from August 7