Critically ill citizens flown to Muscat

Muscat: A Royal Air Force of Oman Rafo aircraft on Wednesday carried out medical evacuation for a number of citizens suffering from chronic diseases from Dhofar Governorate.

The patients, in need for special medical treatment and advanced medical examination, were transported to the Royal Hospital and the Sultan Qaboos University Hospital in Muscat from the Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah.

Also, a Rafo plane transported a citizen suffering from a heart disease to Khasab Hospital from Daba Hospital to receive medical care.

The operations come within the context of the humanitarian services rendered by the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the ministry of defence to citizens and residents across the Sultanate. — ONA