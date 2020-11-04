Critically-ill citizen airlifted from UAE

Muscat: The Department of Medical Treatment Abroad transported by air a citizen to the Sultanate from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), after suffering an emergency health condition.

The citizen was on a tourist trip with his family in the UAE during which he suffered from an emergency health condition. After that, his health condition deteriorated and subsequently entered the intensive care unit at Al Qasimi Hospital in the Emirate of Sharjah, relying only on ventilators.

Dr Sultan bin Salim al Harthy, Director of the Department of Medical Treatment Abroad at the Ministry of Health said, “After receiving the patient’s details, a direct coordination was maintained with a number of official agencies and channels to transfer the citizen to the Sultanate”.

Dr Sultan added, “The joint cooperation between various official bodies and channels succeeded and the citizen returned peacefully to the Sultanate. He was received by an integrated medical team from the Ministry of Health to provide an intensive treatment to the patient at one of the referral hospitals in the Sultanate.” –ONA