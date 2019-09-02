CrimeUpdate: Several arrested for robbery, impersonation

Oman Observer
To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.
observer has 4156 posts and counting.See all posts by observer
You May Also Like
Minister reviews preparations for Municipal Council Elections
Oman Observer Comments Off on Minister reviews preparations for Municipal Council Elections
Thawani to initiate first mobile app-based payment
Vinod Nair Comments Off on Thawani to initiate first mobile app-based payment
Mutrah Hotel… going down memory lane
Oman Observer Comments Off on Mutrah Hotel… going down memory lane