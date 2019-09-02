Main 

CrimeUpdate: Several arrested for robbery, impersonation

Oman Observer

Muscat: The police in North al Batinah arrested four masked persons on charges of robbery and impersonation of police officers in different locations.

In a separate incident, the North Al Batinah police arrested three people on charges of robbery and impersonation of police officers after they stormed a workers’ accommodation on a farm.
The South al Batinah Police Command arrested a person for stealing a donation box from a mosque in the Wilayat of Nakhl.

