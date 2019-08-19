Local Main 

Crimebeat: Expat steals RO40,000 from store

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) recently arrested an Asian expatriate for stealing RO43,000 from a commercial store.

The police in Dhofar, meanwhile, seized two persons of Arab nationality for theft after entering the country illegally.

An Asian expatriate was arrested for medicine without a license.

The North Batinah police arrested two defendants who robbed a group of expatriates after impersonating as police officers.

Legal proceedings have been initiated in all cases.

 

Oman Observer

