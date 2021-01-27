Cricket Australia confirms Indians racially abused

A Cricket Australia probe Wednesday concluded Indian players were racially abused during the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, but cleared six people who were kicked out of the stadium.

Cricket chiefs and New South Wales police launched investigations after fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah complained about being targeted while they fielded by the boundary ropes on day three of the clash this month. The findings have been forwarded to the International Cricket Council, while NSW Police’s investigation is continuing.

