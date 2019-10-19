Credit to pvt sector grows 3.3pc in August

MUSCAT: The combined balance sheet of conventional banks and Islamic banking entities (other depository corporations) indicates that the total outstanding credit extended by other depository corporations (ODCs) increased year-on-year (YoY) by 4.3 per cent to RO25.8 billion at the end of August 2019. The credit to private sector grew YoY by 3.3 per cent to RO22.6 billion during this period.

The non-financial corporate sector received highest at 46 per cent of the private sector credit, followed by household sector (mainly under personal loans) with 45.3 per cent, financial corporations with 5.3 per cent and other sectors with 3.4 per cent.

Total deposits held with ODCs increased by 3.4 per cent to RO23 billion, with private sector deposits witnessing a growth of 5.6 per cent to RO14.9 billion at the end of August 2019.

The households accounted for 49.7 per cent of total private sector deposits, while nonfinancial corporations, financial corporations, and other sectors accounted for 29.9 per cent, 18 per cent and 2.4 per cent, respectively. — ONA

Related