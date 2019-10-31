Credentials copy of Qatari envoy received

MUSCAT: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received at the general diwan of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday a copy of credentials of Shaikh Jassim bin Abdulrahman bin Mohammed al Thani, resident and plenipotentiary ambassador of Qatar to the Sultanate.

Alawi welcomed the ambassador, wishing him success in his new tour of duty and the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Qatar further progress in various fields to serve interests of the two friendly countries.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs, Mohammed bin Nasser al Wahaibi, Head of the Minister’s Office Department and Nasser bin Mohammed al Busaidi, Head of the Protocols Department. — ONA

Related