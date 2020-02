MUSCAT: A new creative leadership workshop in the field of health was opened at Al Shafaq Club of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) on Sunday under the auspices of Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education.

The course, titled “Creative Health Leadership Muscat 2020”, is organised by the Royal Navy of Oman in partnership with US University of Harvard and New Zealand’s University of Auckland with the participation of the Ministry of Health, SAF Medical Services Department, the Diwan of Royal Court’s Directorate-General of Health Services, the ROP’s Health Services Department, Oman Medical Specialty Board, the University Hospital and health establishments from GCC states.

The workshop seeks to enhance the capabilities and skills of health leaderships and enable them to address obstacles and emergency situations by espousing more innovative thinking for delivering better services and ensuring top performance in health establishments that render services to individuals and citizens.

The workshop also aims to found an integrated, high-level schema of leaderships in institutions of the health sector.

As many as 85 doctors, consultants, administrators and nurses take part in the three-day programme, both from military and civil government institutions.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasbi, Secretary-General at the Ministry of Defence, SAF commanders and other senior dignitaries. — ONA

