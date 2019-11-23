Craft festival kicks off in Muscat

MUSCAT: The Craft Festival 2019, organised by the Public Authority for Craft Industries (PACI), began at Al Mouj Muscat on Saturday. The festival is organised as part of the Sultanate’s celebrations of the 49th National Day anniversary. A total of 49 crafts projects and institutions showcased wide range of traditional products from woodworks to silverware and from earthenware to palm products crafted by Omani artists. The products are distinguished by their authentic designs inspired by the traditional Omani environment however a touch of modernity was added to befit modern-day houses. — ONA

