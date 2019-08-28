Crackdown on shopping portal for selling ‘fake’ smart appliances

Muscat: The Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) has seized counterfeit electronic and electrical devices of some leading international brands that are sold at competitive prices.

These gadgets did not specify to standard specifications. As per the details, PACP said it used to receive repeated complaints at the same time from consumers about defects in some electrical and electronic goods that were purchased from one of the online sites.

Following up on these complaints, investigations revealed that the devices are mere imitations (not originals) and did not conform to the standard specifications. Devices sold on the online site included electrical and electronic devices, cosmetics, jewellery, perfumes, bags, books, stationery and other items sold at very low rates compared to their actual market prices.

Following investigations, it was revealed that the website is only an interface through which the consumers made their purchases. There is another company cooperating with this website then delivers the goods from the store. where the consumer orders are collected.